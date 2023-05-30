Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 452,342 shares of company stock worth $64,689,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

