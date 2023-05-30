Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Bruker has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bruker has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Bruker by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

