CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $70.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

CF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

CF opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

