JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $576.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUM. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.72.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HUM opened at $496.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a twelve month low of $418.70 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 10.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $345,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 845.5% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Humana by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,139,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,086,000 after purchasing an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.