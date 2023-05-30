PGGM Investments Sells 3,066 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

