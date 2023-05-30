Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,044 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $44,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

TFC opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.