Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 26,465.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $216.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.48 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

