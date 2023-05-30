Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Increased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $124.95 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.99.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.