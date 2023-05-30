Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,863,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after buying an additional 1,592,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

