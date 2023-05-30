Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Decreased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,112 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WY opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.