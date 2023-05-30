Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 44,969 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Tower Semiconductor worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,822,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,152,000 after buying an additional 1,017,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after acquiring an additional 118,633 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,736,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,999,000 after acquiring an additional 257,288 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,688,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,120 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 2.4 %

About Tower Semiconductor

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

