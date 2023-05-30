Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

NYSE:CMI opened at $212.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.80. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

