M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $289,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,893 shares of company stock worth $7,561,294. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

