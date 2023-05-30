Creative Planning Has $6.50 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shopify Stock Up 2.7 %

SHOP stock opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $65.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.