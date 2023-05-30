American International Group Inc. Has $10.91 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $315.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.70 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

