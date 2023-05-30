Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Prologis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,063,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,780 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $124.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $120.99. The company has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

