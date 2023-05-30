General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 497,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,196 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Motors were worth $16,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in General Motors by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after buying an additional 1,976,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Motors Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.