Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 582.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 94,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 54,731 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,086,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $197.70 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.68 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.74. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

