Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $17,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,838,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PACCAR by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,819,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,315,000 after purchasing an additional 952,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PACCAR Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
