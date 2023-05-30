Creative Planning Purchases 5,280 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,484 shares of company stock worth $4,131,974. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

