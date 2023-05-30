Creative Planning Buys 1,333 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Creative Planning increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.70.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Price Performance

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,387 shares of company stock worth $6,985,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $537.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $466.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

