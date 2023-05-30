American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,696,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,052,000 after acquiring an additional 359,454 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.45.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

