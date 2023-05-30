Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,868 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

