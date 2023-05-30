Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,718 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,583,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265,087 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,819,568 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after buying an additional 353,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after purchasing an additional 574,440 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

