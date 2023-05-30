Korea Investment CORP Sells 133,451 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,451 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $30,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 732.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

