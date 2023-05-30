Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Xylem were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,902,000 after acquiring an additional 262,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,102,000 after acquiring an additional 183,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,961,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,482,000 after acquiring an additional 82,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

XYL opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

