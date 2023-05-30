Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 672,574 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,840,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,173,051,038.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,996,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,691,961,191. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

