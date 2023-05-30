PGGM Investments Cuts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Centene were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Centene by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 568,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,635,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Centene by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 103,602 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Centene by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Centene by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.99.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

