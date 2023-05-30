Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 175 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after acquiring an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 552.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.