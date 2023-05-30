Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 105 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $203.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.29. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

