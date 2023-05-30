PGGM Investments Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $273.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.92. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

