Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

