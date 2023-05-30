IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 699.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after buying an additional 132,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,904,000 after acquiring an additional 160,145 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,880,000 after acquiring an additional 170,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDXX opened at $468.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.