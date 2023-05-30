ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 308.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,968 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.07% of NetApp worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

