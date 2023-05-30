Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 418 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 18,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $11,571,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI stock opened at $284.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.48. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.