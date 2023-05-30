ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 256.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,826 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,162 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Shares of HST opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.