Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 776,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,452,000 after acquiring an additional 131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $32,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.35.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $330.25 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $515.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

