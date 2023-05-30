Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 150 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMX. HSBC lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.