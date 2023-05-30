HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $264.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $294.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.