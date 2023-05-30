DA Davidson Boosts Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $98.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.92% from the company’s current price.

BCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BCC opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

