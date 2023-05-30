BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 35,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

