Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 63,071 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 331,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 102,354 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,549 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

