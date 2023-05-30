Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.72. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

