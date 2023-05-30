BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $205.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.88 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

