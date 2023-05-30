Bank of America Corp DE Has $717.23 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,064,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $717,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 521.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,483 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $88,107,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,963 shares of company stock worth $14,769,549. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.97.

MNST opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

