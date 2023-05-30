Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,190,477 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,576,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.86% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $350,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 381,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 123,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 213,030 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

