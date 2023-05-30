Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,585 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,913,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,349,000 after purchasing an additional 949,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $54.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

