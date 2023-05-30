Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,023 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PDD were worth $32,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in PDD by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,449,000 after acquiring an additional 415,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PDD by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in PDD by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,492 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

PDD stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

