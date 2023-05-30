Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 289,150 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 227.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,111,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,537,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Juniper Networks by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 549,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,554,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,057. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $847,251. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.