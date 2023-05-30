Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $9.29 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 986.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

